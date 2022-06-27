A driver had his car seized by police after trying to drive round an airport car park barrier to avoid parking fees of nearly £500.

Officers based at Stansted Airport in Essex were called to rescue the driver when the vehicle became stranded on a high kerb.

Essex Police tweeted "to top off his bad day...he was a disqualified driver".

They used the opportunity on social media to remind drivers to "pay for parking".

"His car was seized by @EssexPoliceUK and he still owes £496 in car parking fees!" they wrote on Twitter.

