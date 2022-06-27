An 11-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked off his e-scooter in a crash.

He is believed to have been riding on Dickens Boulevard in Fairfield, near Stotfold in Bedfordshire at about 7.15pm on Sunday when he was involved in a collision with a blue Seat Ibiza, said police.

He was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge where he is being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene to help officers with the investigation.

Sgt Timothy Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or either the vehicle or e-scooter in the moments leading up to the collision.

"In particular I'd like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV/doorbell footage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know