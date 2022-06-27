Foot and mouth disease has been ruled out following tests carried out at a Norfolk pig farm.

Health authorities began investigating on June 23, imposing a 10km (6 mile) temporary control zone around the site near Feltwell in Norfolk, which has now been lifted.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly infectious condition, often fatal, that affects cloven-footed animals such as cattle, sheep and pigs.

Defra said that a second disease, swine vesicular disease, had also been ruled out and a control zone related to that had also been lifted.

The last major outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the UK was in 2001, when more than six million animals had to be destroyed in an attempt to contain the virus.

A more recent outbreak in 2007 was contained to just a handful of farms.

In cattle, the disease can lead to sores and blisters on the animal's feet, mouth and tongue, while other symptoms include fever, shivering, lameness, slobbering and smacking lips, and cows producing less milk.

In sheep and pigs, the main symptom of the disease is lameness, though they can also experience blisters.

Animals can catch the virus through direct contact with an infected animal, and also indirectly through equipment, vehicles, people, clothes, mud, bedding or any other item that has been in contact with infected animals.

