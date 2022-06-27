Play Brightcove video

Holidaymakers who had been stranded at Norwich airport for two days have finally reached Majorca after a 43-hour flight delay.

Some passengers spent two nights sleeping in the airport or in their cars as they waited for updates following delays to what was meant to be a Friday, 24 June flight.

The TUI flight to Palma should have left the airport at 7:20pm on Friday.

But by the time it eventually took off, it was 1:55pm on Sunday, 26 June.

Frustrated holidaymaker Terry Mack said : "I am 75 years of age, I have travelled all over the world since the age of 16.

"Never in 59 years have I ever known people to be treated so appallingly."

People waiting for their very delayed flight at Norwich Airport Credit: Submitted

A spokesman for the travel company Tui said : “We’d like to apologise to customers travelling on LAV5480 from Norwich Airport to Palma which was unfortunately delayed due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

"We have refunded impacted customers for two nights of their holiday, alongside providing overnight accommodation, meals and refreshments as needed. Customers will also be entitled to EU 261 compensation from the airline and details of how to claim have also been given.

"We understand that last minute delays are incredibly disappointing and would like to reassure customers that we do everything we can to get them away on their holidays as planned.

"We’d like to apologise again for the inconvenience passengers travelling to Palma are experiencing and we thank them for their understanding.”

Passengers denied Tui had kept them regularly updated, with some adding they had not been offered help with accommodation.

Norwich Airport was contacted for comment but did not respond.

