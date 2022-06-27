MK Dons star Scott Twine said the chance to link-up with new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made his decision to move to Turf Moor a "no-brainer".

The 22-year-old has penned a four-deal with the Clarets after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £4m.

Twine scored 20 goals and registered 13 assists for the Dons last season as they made the play-offs in League One.

He was also named the division's Player of the Season.

The former Swindon Town midfielder is Kompany's first signing since arriving at Burnley.

Vincent Kompany recently took over at Burnley. Credit: PA

“It was a massive, he’s one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League, if not one of the best players ever," Twine said of the opportunity to play under Manchester City legend Kompany.

“I spoke to him and his plans are exciting. It was a no-brainer for me to sign.”

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning said Twine's departure would give other players a chance to make an impression.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Twiney, first of all as a person and then as a player who has developed tremendously over the past 12 months," he said.

“Scott’s journey is another example of our model working effectively and his departure now opens a door for others to step in, contribute and have an impact.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know