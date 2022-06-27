The boss of Silverstone said he is hopeful a deal to extend F1’s stay at the circuit can be tied up soon, as excitement builds for this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The Northamptonshire circuit currently has a deal until 2024 but with new races being added around the world, many European races have seen their futures threatened.

Miami made its debut on the calendar in 2022, with a third US race in Las Vegas already confirmed for next season, and talk of a new event in South Africa gathering pace.

But still Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle told ITV News Anglia he remained confident that Formula 1 would remain at the circuit beyond its current term.

The British event has remained one of the best-attended, with 356,000 fans watching on during the event’s three days last year - a number expected to be surpassed this year.

"I sincerely hope that Formula One think we're doing a good job, bringing in this record crowd,” he said.

Fans were treated to one of most controversial rounds of the championship at Silverstone in 2021. Credit: PA

“We're certainly very proud of the fact that by their own survey we've been voted as the best event of the year by the fans for the last three years.

“We're certainly committed to enhancing and developing the British Grand Prix, so I hope that will make it an easy decision for all parties to make when we eventually have that conversation."

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen currently leads the championship from his team-mate Sergio Perez, having overhauled the early-season lead amassed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

As a result, the Milton Keynes-based team also lead the constructors championship having won the last six rounds.

The three day weekend is expected to see a total of about 400,000 fans come through the gates.

Many will be hoping to see home-grown heroes Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, who have struggled to match the frontrunners as their Mercedes car struggles to overcome aerodynamic problems.

In 2021 Silverstone hosted one of the most talked-about rounds of the championship after title rivals Hamilton and Verstappen controversially collided on the first lap of the race.

