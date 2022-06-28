Two people in their 80s have been killed in a crash in Northamptonshire.

It happened at about 12.35pm on Monday when a blue Vauxhall Agila travelling on the A427 Harborough Road towards Brampton Ash collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.

The passenger of the Vauxhall Agila – a woman in her 80s – died at the scene, while the driver, a man in his 80s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry, where he later died.

The driver of the Renault van, a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with minor injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

