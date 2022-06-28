Red Bull reserve driver Juri Vips has been dropped by the British-based Formula One team after using racist language during a live gaming stream.

The Estonian, who competes in the Formula Two series, was temporarily stood down from all duties on 21 June.

But the team announced on Tuesday that his contract had been ended.

A statement on Red Bull Racing’s official Twitter account on Tuesday read: “Following an investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri’s contract as its test and reserve driver.

“The team do not condone any form of racism.”

The news came as another racism row broke out in the sport, with claims that former world champion Nelson Piquet had used a racist slur about Lewis Hamilton.

In response, seven-time world champion said it was "time for action" to address "archaic mindsets".

Despite Red Bull’s move to cancel Vips’ contract, it is understood he could yet race in F2 for the Hitech GP team on the undercard of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Vips, 21, became the first Estonian driver to take part in an F1 race weekend when he took over from Sergio Perez during opening practice for May’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Juri Vips racing in F2 at Monaco earlier this year Credit: PA

Vips last week issued an apology for his “unacceptable” language.

He said: “I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today.

“This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

“I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set", he said, adding that he would "co-operate with the investigation fully".

