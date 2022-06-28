A woman whose brain "broke in half" after a car crash and had to learn to walk again hopes her journey across the country can act as inspiration who have suffered traumatic injuries.

Zara Dyer suffered a seizure in 2016 before her car ploughed into a concrete wall, leaving her family fearing for her life.

The years since have been a long and arduous journey of recovery - but Ms Dyer is now nearing the end of a charity walk across Britain from east to west.

“It broke my brain in half,” said Ms Dyer, of the crash in the Cayman Islands.

“I now have a brain injury... I honestly thought that injury meant the end of life and living."

She was in the Cayman Islands working as a diving instructor at the time of the accident and was rushed to a hospital in Miami by air ambulance.

“Just after Zara’s accident we didn’t actually know if we were going to get her back to the UK and whether she would actually live,” said her husband, Ian Brown.

Zara Dyer wants to give hope to other people who have suffered serious brain injuries. Credit: ITV News Anglia

After having to learn to walk again, Ms Dyer wanted to embark on a journey that would prove there is life after a brain injury.

The challenge will eventually see her and her partner walk around one million steps between west Wales, St David’s in Pembrokeshire, to Lowestoft in Suffolk, the most easterly point of England.

They started the walk on 4 May and are already 800,000 steps in, with just a few more days of walking left.

They have named their challenge Three Million Steps, having already completed a Land's End to John O'Groats walk in 2019.

Since her injury, Ms Dyer's sights have been set on showing people that their injury does not mean the end of their life.

“If you are able to recover, then your life is worth living," she said.

"It’s just a different way. I wanted to make sure other people realise that."

The couple hope to raise one million pennies - or £10,000 - for charity in the process, and are collecting donations on their website.

