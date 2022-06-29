A Deliveroo driver has been fired for mocking a woman's delivery of thrush cream in a video he posted online.

The man films himself opening the brown paper package he picked up from a pharmacy, to reveal thrush cream before commenting: "Someone's got some problems downstairs, man."

He then films himself handing the Canesten cream over to the woman, and also records her - capturing both her and where she lives.

In the incident, filmed in Cambridge and posted on social media by the driver himself, he asks her what the medication is for, before laughing at her responses.

Deliveroo said it would be investigating and the company would no longer work with the rider.

The video has since been shared online, sparking widespread condemnation of the driver's actions.

The footage begins with the rider having opened the Boots pharmacy bag and focusing on the Canesten medication.

He says: "I'm going to deliver this to this person here. Someone's got some problems downstairs, man."

In the recording of the woman collecting the package, he asks her what the delivery is for.

When she responds that it is "medicine", he asks repeatedly for more detail.

“What for? What do you use it for?” he asks. “Face cream, is it?”

She tells the driver the delivery is "just cream" and walks away, after which the driver turns the camera on himself and laughs.

In a statement on Twitter, Deliveroo said: " Rest assured we will be reaching out to the customer, investigating immediately and will no longer work with this rider."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know