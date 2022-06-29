A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in a house in Peterborough.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police were called to Lythemere in Orton Malborne at around 1am on Wednesday.

A man in his 60s was found with injuries and was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Police are treating his death as suspicious.

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A man in his 60s died of injuries in Lythemere in Orton Malborne, Peterborough. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and it was being treated as an isolated incident.

A police cordon was put up at the property while investigations were carried out at the scene.

