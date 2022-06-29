Peterborough death: Murder arrest after man in his 60s dies of injuries in Cambridgeshire
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in a house in Peterborough.
Officers from Cambridgeshire Police were called to Lythemere in Orton Malborne at around 1am on Wednesday.
A man in his 60s was found with injuries and was declared dead shortly afterwards.
Police are treating his death as suspicious.
A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.
Detectives said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and it was being treated as an isolated incident.
A police cordon was put up at the property while investigations were carried out at the scene.
