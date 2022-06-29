A pregnant hedgehog has died after it was kicked and pelted with stones by a group of boys.

The hedgehog rescue centre caring for the injured animal posted on social media they were "devastated" by the death of the hedgehog and its three baby hoglets.

Police appealed for information after several youths, thought to be aged between 12 and 13, were seen kicking and attacking the hedgehog in Shenley, near St Albans, on Saturday, 25 June.

Two passers-by intervened and the youths made off down an alleyway near Porters Park Drive.

In a statement on Facebook, London Colney Hedgehog Rescue said the hedgehog, known as H4, had been put to sleep.

"She had deteriorated and unable to eat," the statement added. "The injury in the roof of her mouth was too severe to heal and impossible to stitch.

"The break had caused an open area to her nasal cavity resulting in her unable to eat. Even syringe feeding was not fair with the amount of discomfort it was causing her.

"We felt this injury was never going to heal together (through past experience), but we gave her a chance over the past week. Both the vets and I made the decision to let her go whilst she was under anaesthetic.

"And trust me (if anyone knows me) and as a hedgehog rescue, we don't give up lightly on mending all sorts of injuries and rehabilitating them back into the wild.

"Thank you for everyone's support and we won't give up trying to find those evil children who have now actually killed not one but four hedgehogs if we count her babies too."

Speaking previously about the incident, PC Dan Hill of Hertfordshire Police, said: "We are a nation of animal lovers so I'm sure that many of you will be appalled by this incident.

"I would like to reassure the local community that we do take animal cruelty seriously and the Rural Operational Support Team, who specialise in dealing with rural and wildlife crime, will be assisting us with this investigation."

