Play Brightcove video

Watch Rob Setchell's report from the Royal Norfolk Show for ITV News Anglia

The Royal Norfolk Show has returned after a three-year absence and will welcome more than 90,000 people over two days.

Princess Anne attended the first day of the event at the Norfolk Showground which is expected to bring in around £20 million to the local economy.

The show director said the event was the UK's largest two-day agricultural show and was "hugely important" that it had returned.

Mark Nicholas, Managing Director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said "There's demand and utility in events of this kind. They have cultural significance, a social significance and an economic significance.

"We know from our studies that the Royal Norfolk Show brings in £20m a year to the local economy - that's a great reason to have the Royal Norfolk Show.

"There are nearly 700 businesses who are here exhibiting at the show this year. It's a great number and it's in line with previous shows.

"I think it just reminds us of the demand from business to be able to come in and take part in the Royal Norfolk Show.

"The Queen's 70th jubilee is a theme throughout the show and beyond that we are celebrating our own 175th anniversary of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, so lots to celebrate."

Princess Anne views a knitted version of Sandringham House with its creator Margaret Seaman. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Princess Royal, who was last at the show in 2011, visited exhibitors on the beekeepers' stand before being given a tour of Sandringham in Stitches, a knitted version of Sandringham House.

The work, created by Margaret Seaman, has also been displayed at Sandringham and viewed by other members of the Royal family.

Margaret Seaman said: "The Queen and then Camilla and now Princess Anne. It's just unbelievable that it's all happening to me. But she is really lovely and really interested in it all, which is nice."

The RAF Falcons drop into the Royal Norfolk Show. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The RAF Falcons put on a display for the thousands of visitors and parachuted in around lunchtime.

Flight Lt Mike Reeve, from the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, said: "It's a very special week for me. I'm an Aylsham boy, I went to Aylsham High School.

"We're lucky enough to display today twice and then tomorrow twice, so the boys are really looking forward to it.

"Hopefully I can taken them out for dinner in Norwich later on this evening as well!"

Animals, as ever, played their part in a packed programme with livestock demonstrations and competitions some of the most popular events.

The Shetland Pony Derby was a new equine addition to the programme for 2022.

Around 90,000 people are expected at the Royal Norfolk Show over two days. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know