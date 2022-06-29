Play Brightcove video

Zoe Alexander speaks about her brother Nick who was killed at the Bataclan

The sister of a British man who died in the Paris terror attacks seven years ago says she wants justice "without hatred" for the men accused of killing him.

Nick Alexander, 35, from Weeley in Essex, died after gunmen opened fire at the Bataclan concert hall in the French capital on 13 November 2015.

Suspected Islamist terrorists also detonated bombs at the Stade de France and shot diners at restaurants, killing 130 people and injuring hundreds more.

The trial of 20 men accused of carrying out the attacks is expected to conclude later on Wednesday.

Mr Alexander was the merchandising manager for the band Eagles of Death Metal who were playing at the Bataclan when it was attacked.

His sister Zoe Alexander, who is attending the trial and spoke to Good Morning Britain, said she wanted justice, but also to move forward with forgiveness.

"I can only speak on behalf of my family, but for us it's been hugely important not to hold on to hatred for the defendants," she said.

"What happened that night, the mindless brutality of it came from a place of intolerance and hatred, and for us to feed into that keeps us in that place as well.

"The only way that we can move forward is with forgiveness, with tolerance and without hatred."

Zoe Alexander speaks about her brother Nick Alexander who was killed in the Paris terror attacks in 2015.

Fourteen suspects are being tried in person, another six in-absentia, presumed either dead or missing whil fighting for IS in Syria.

A special secure court was built for the 10-month trial and five judges heard evidence from over 2,000 witnesses.

The main suspect is Salah Abdeslam, who survived because his suicide vest malfunctioned.

Ms Alexander said: "This is a hugely significant day, it is an emotional day. It's been a long time coming and here we are nearly seven years afterwards and 10 months of trial.

"Although I don't really feel it'll bring us closure necessarily, because I don't think you really get closure when you lose somebody, it's definitely a milestone along the way in the journey.

"I will be hoping that the sentences that are handed down will be fair and correct sentences for the acts that the defendants allegedly took part in and planned."

Terrorists attacked the Bataclan concert hall in Paris in 2015.

Speaking about her brother, Ms Alexander said he was a "huge music lover" with a vibrant personality".

"He was lucky enough to make his living doing what he loved, working in live music," she said.

"He toured with bands selling merchandise across the world and he'd done that for about 15 years and this was his second tour with Eagles of Death Metal, so that's why he was there with them that night.

"Nick was a huge vibrant personality, a huge energy and you really knew when he was in the room.

"He was definitely one of those people that when you meet them once you don't forget them.

"As a merchandiser you're the public face of the band. You're dealing with the fans, day in and day out, and he was hugely respected by the artists he worked with."

Following his death, Nick's family set up the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust, which gives grants for community groups and small charities to buy musical equipment.

