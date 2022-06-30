A court has been played audio of the moment a father allegedly reversed at speed into his teenage daughter - before killing her by driving over her again.

Lauren Malt, 19, died on 23 January after trying to protect her boyfriend from being attacked with a crowbar by her father outside her Norfolk home, a court heard.

Malt, 44, of King's Lynn, is charged with murder and standing trial at Norwich Crown Court.

A neighbour captured Lauren shouting at her father to go home on her mobile phone before the sound of the collision in Leete Way, West Winch at about 7.30pm.

Lauren suffered crushing injuries to her head, torso, arms and legs as well as a broken back and pelvis, the court was told. She was pronounced dead in hospital.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson QC said: “Rather than switch off his engine and get out the car he took instead the conscious and deliberate step of driving forwards over her body.

"It was a deliberate act intended to inflict maximum harm. He used his car as a lethal weapon.”

The jury heard Malt ignored neighbours' pleas to wait for emergency services, by putting Lauren into the front seat of his car and driving to his estranged wife who was working nearby in a nearby shop.

The court heard he had warned her in a phone call that her daughter was dead and that he had run her over.

The shop’s CCTV footage showed Karen Malt desperately trying to help her daughter.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, continues.

