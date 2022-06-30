New Cambridge United forward Saikou Janneh says he "finally feels wanted" after completing his move from Championship side Bristol City.

The Gambian has agreed a two-year deal at the Abbey Stadium and becomes the U's second signing of the summer.

Janneh, 22, made six first team appearances for Bristol City, with both of his goals for the club coming in an EFL Cup first-round fixture against Forest Green Rovers last season.

During his time at Ashton Gate, Janneh has spent time out on loan at Newport County, Torquay United and Shrewsbury Town.

“I am very glad to be here," Janneh said. "I feel like I am finally wanted. This is the best opportunity for me and I am happy to make a fresh start. I am ready and can't wait."

Head coach Mark Bonner added: "Saikou has shown flashes of quality in recent seasons that have made us aware of him for some time.

“He has lots of potential which we are looking forward to maximise and we look forward to helping him develop within our squad."

