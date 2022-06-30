Play Brightcove video

Watch as a 600-year-old oak tree is felled

A 600-year-old oak tree in Peterborough has been felled because its roots were causing structural damage to nearby houses.

Campaigners had fought to save the oak tree in Ringwood, Bretton, calling for alternatives to be found such as putting in root barriers.

However, officials said this option would cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and was unaffordable.

Peterborough City Council has said that 100 young oak trees would be planted later this year to "mitigate against the environmental impact" of felling the tree.

Nigel Simons, cabinet member for Peterborough City Council, said: “This was a difficult decision and not one that we took lightly.

"We understand the point of view of some residents, it is a beautiful tree and we would not be doing this if we did not have to.

"All options to save the tree could have cost the council hundreds of thousands of pounds in repairs and legal fees. This would have meant we had no money to plant additional trees in our city or maintain our existing tree stock."

A campaign was set up to save the Bretton Oak from being cut down. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Amy Price, a protester and environmentalist, said: "I'm incredibly upset and distressed. This tree has been here for many, many years.

"The biggest heartbreak is the way it's been handled and the way it's been done. It's been proven that the tree may not actually be the cause for the subsidence that's occurred to the house, the structural damage.

"Also options have been put [forward] to have a root boundary system put in to protect the house and allow the tree to live. All of those have been overlooked for the cheapest cost possible."

Campaigners said an alternative could have been found to felling the tree, such as using a root barrier system. Credit: ITV News Anglia

