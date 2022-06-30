We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the country - but with around two million pieces of litter dropped every day in the UK, it is going to be a battle to keep it that way.

That's why ITV News Anglia is calling on you to become Waste Warriors this summer and do your bit to clean up our beaches, parks and green spaces.

Two million bits of litter means 23 items are dropped every single second and it costs the tax payer more than £1bn to collect it.

But while the economic cost is shocking, it is the environmental impact that can be really devastating - especially for our wildlife.

Become a Waste Warrior this summer - Aisling and Chris have some top tips for you:

Our litter problem

Nationally, RSPCA officers are responding to 10 calls a day where animals have been injured, trapped and even killed by discarded waste.

And the Woodland Trust is spending £500,000 on clearing up litter to protect the animals on its sites which could be used for important conservation work.

But of course, a crisp packet dropped in a forest or the side of the road does not stay there.

According to the Marine Conservation Society, every year an estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic enters the ocean and by 2040, that is expected to reach around 29 million metric tonnes. Some 80% of that begins on land.

What can we do?

How about getting involved in a litter pick or beach clean this summer?

You can join in with an organised event planned by one of the hundreds of litter picking groups in our region.

Or you can simply pledge to pick up any stray plastic and rubbish you see while out on a family trip to the beach or park this summer.

Many of our councils and organisations like the Campaign to Protect Rural England in Norfolk will loan out equipment - including litter pickers and hi-vis jackets to keep you safe - and some will even come and collect your bags when you are done.

Don't forget to let us know how you get on

We want to see your photos and videos from your litter picks and, if you can, give your bags a weigh when you are done and let us know how much you managed to collect.

We will run updates throughout the summer on ITV News Anglia.

Get in touch at anglianews@itv.com, or contact us on Twitter or Facebook.

