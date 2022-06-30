What a Waste: Where are litter picks taking place in the Anglia region this summer?
ITV News Anglia is encouraging everyone to get out this summer and help clean up their parks, beaches and green spaces with a litter pick.
It can be as simple as just picking up a stray crisp packet during a walk in your local woods, or putting a discarded bottle in the bin during a family trip to the coast.
But there are also hundreds of groups organising community litter picks across the Anglia region that you can join in with - and support our summer What a Waste! campaign.
You can find some examples below, and we would love to hear about any you are planning. Email anglianews@itv.com with the time, date, place and contact details so we can add your event too.
Norfolk
Friends of West Earlham Woods, Saturday 2 July, 10am
Taverham and Drayton Litter Pickers run regular events throughout the year
Norfolk Beach Cleans organises regular litter picks along the coast including:
Gorleston Monthly, Sunday 3 July, 10am to 12pm
Caister Monthly, Saturday 9 July, 10am to 12pm
PADI Women's Dive Day, Great Yarmouth, Saturday 16 July, 10am to 12pm
ECO Beach, Gorleston, Sunday 24 July, 11am to 1pm
Norfolk Day, Caister, Wednesday 27 July, 5pm to 7pm
Suffolk
Rubbish Walks, organised by Jason Alexander, carries out regular litter picks across Suffolk.
Kesgrave Wombles Walk, Talk and Litter Pick, Sunday 24 July, 10am
Woodbirdge Wombles Walk, Talk and Litter Pick, Sunday 31 July, 9.45am to 12pm
Essex
Get in touch about your events!
Cambridgeshire
Peterborough Litter Wombles runs litter picks in the area most weekends.
Hampton Vale Community Litter Pick, Saturday 2 July, 10am
Goldhay Litter Pick, Saturday 2 July, 10am
Also:
Northstowe - regular community litter pick on the third Sunday each month
Ely Litter Pickers - regular events and loaning of equipment
Bedfordshire
GoodGym Luton, Leagrave Park Litter Pick, Saturday 16 July, 10.30am to 11.30am
Hertfordshire
Welwyn Rubbish Action Group holds litter picks on the third Sunday of each month
Northamptonshire
Northants Litter Wombles run regular litter picks in the county.
Abington Community Clean-Up, Saturday 2 July, 10am to 12pm
Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, Sunday 3 July, 9.30am to 11.30am
Mounts Litter Pick, Saturday 30 July, 9.30am to 11.30am
Milton Keynes
The Parks Trust - runs monthly litter picks at its sites across Milton Keynes.
Howe Park Wood, Monday 25 July, 10am
Stanton Low Park, Monday 22 August 10am
Furzton Lake, Monday 26 September, 10am
Linford Wood, Monday 31 October, 10am
Don't forget to let us know if you're planning a litter pick this summer - anglianews@itv.com