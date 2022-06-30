Skip to content

What a Waste: Where are litter picks taking place in the Anglia region this summer?

A litter picker at work in Peterborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

ITV News Anglia is encouraging everyone to get out this summer and help clean up their parks, beaches and green spaces with a litter pick.

It can be as simple as just picking up a stray crisp packet during a walk in your local woods, or putting a discarded bottle in the bin during a family trip to the coast.

But there are also hundreds of groups organising community litter picks across the Anglia region that you can join in with - and support our summer What a Waste! campaign.

You can find some examples below, and we would love to hear about any you are planning. Email anglianews@itv.com with the time, date, place and contact details so we can add your event too.

Norfolk

Norfolk Beach Cleans organises regular litter picks along the coast including:

Suffolk

Rubbish Walks, organised by Jason Alexander, carries out regular litter picks across Suffolk.

Essex

Get in touch about your events!

Cambridgeshire

Peterborough Litter Wombles runs litter picks in the area most weekends.

Also:

Bedfordshire

Hertfordshire

Northamptonshire

Northants Litter Wombles run regular litter picks in the county.

Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust - runs monthly litter picks at its sites across Milton Keynes.

Don't forget to let us know if you're planning a litter pick this summer - anglianews@itv.com