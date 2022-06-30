ITV News Anglia is encouraging everyone to get out this summer and help clean up their parks, beaches and green spaces with a litter pick.

It can be as simple as just picking up a stray crisp packet during a walk in your local woods, or putting a discarded bottle in the bin during a family trip to the coast.

But there are also hundreds of groups organising community litter picks across the Anglia region that you can join in with - and support our summer What a Waste! campaign.

You can find some examples below, and we would love to hear about any you are planning. Email anglianews@itv.com with the time, date, place and contact details so we can add your event too.

Norfolk

Friends of West Earlham Woods, Saturday 2 July, 10am

Taverham and Drayton Litter Pickers run regular events throughout the year

Norfolk Beach Cleans organises regular litter picks along the coast including:

Suffolk

Rubbish Walks, organised by Jason Alexander, carries out regular litter picks across Suffolk.

Essex

Get in touch about your events!

Cambridgeshire

Peterborough Litter Wombles runs litter picks in the area most weekends.

Also:

Northstowe - regular community litter pick on the third Sunday each month

Ely Litter Pickers - regular events and loaning of equipment

Bedfordshire

GoodGym Luton, Leagrave Park Litter Pick, Saturday 16 July, 10.30am to 11.30am

Hertfordshire

Welwyn Rubbish Action Group holds litter picks on the third Sunday of each month

Northamptonshire

Northants Litter Wombles run regular litter picks in the county.

Milton Keynes

The Parks Trust - runs monthly litter picks at its sites across Milton Keynes.

Don't forget to let us know if you're planning a litter pick this summer - anglianews@itv.com