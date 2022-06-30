Excitement around the Formula One British Grand Prix has never been higher - with around 400,000 expected at Silverstone over the three-day race weekend and millions more following the coverage on free-to-air TV.

Tickets for race day on Sunday, starting at £239, sold out in record time for a race that organisers say will be the biggest ever.

The action begins on Friday 1 July to Sunday 3 July on Channel 4, which which has the rights to show live coverage of practice, qualifying and the race.

The reigning world champion, Max Verstappen, who drives for Milton Keynes-based Red Bull, is the favourite to win at Silverstone, but the British drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris cannot be ruled out on their home turf.

Red Bull and Ferrari were the cars to beat in the early part of the season, but several teams including Northamptonshire-based Mercedes, Alpine and Aston Martin are expected to bring upgrades to Silverstone which could shake things up.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, has been the driver to beat so far in 2022. Credit: PA

Lewis Hamilton has eight career victories at the British Grand Prix and will look to add another this weekend, if he can overcome the bouncing that has plagued his Mercedes so far this season.

Off the track, Hamilton spoke out about racism in Formula 1 after three-time world champion Nelson Piquet used racially abusive language about him. Piquet apologised for the incident and said his words had no racist intent.

Mercedes' George Russell arrives at the paddock ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Towcester. Credit: PA

How can I watch the Formula One British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be shown live on free-to-air TV this weekend.

Channel 4 has the rights to broadcast the race live in 2022 as part of its current deal.

You can also watch the race on Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event HD

What time can I watch the Formula One British Grand Prix on Channel 4?

Friday 1 July 2022

Free Practice 1: 1-2pm (coverage starts at 12.55pm)Free Practice 2: 4-5pm (coverage starts at 3.55pm)

Saturday 2 July 2022

Free Practice 3: 12-1pm (coverage starts at 11.45am)Qualifying: 3-4pm (coverage starts at 2.10pm)

Sunday 3 July 2022

Race: 3pm (TV coverage starts at 1.30pm)

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the paddock ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone. Credit: PA

What is the weather forecast for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend?

Friday

A mostly dry start expected with some bright or sunny spells. Showers will gradually develop through the day moving through fairly quickly on the southwesterly breeze.

Maximum temperature: 20C

Saturday

It will be a largely dry start to Saturday morning with some bright or sunny spells. Through the morning, a weakening weather front will thicken the cloud from the northwest bringing some light and patchy rain by late morning into the afternoon. This band of rain is likely to fizzle out in the late afternoon possibly leaving some brighter spells.

Maximum temperature: 20C

Sunday

It looks set to stay largely dry through Sunday with often cloudy skies. The cloud may be thick enough at times to produce the odd spot of light rain or drizzle however it's likely this will not impact Silverstone.

Maximum temperature: 20C

Red Bull's Max Verstappen arrives at Silverstone as favourite to win the British Grand Prix 2022. Credit: PA

Who are the favourites to win the Formula 1 British Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - The reigning world champion is favourite to win his seventh race of the season. The Dutchman won the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks ago to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship to 46 points. He has won at Silverstone once before, in 2020.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - Leclerc has shown he has the pace to challenge Verstappen, but he has been let down by the reliability of the Ferrari. Leclerc has had to retire from the lead twice and had to start at the back in the Canadian Grand Prix, where he finished fifth. He continues to dominate on a Saturday with six pole positions.

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - The Mexican has never finished on the podium at Silverstone, but that could easily change this weekend. He is enjoying a good second season at Red Bull, despite an early retirement at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - Silverstone is a huge race for the British driver who has won on the circuit eight times since his F1 debut in 2007. Mercedes have had a bumpy start to the season and are well off the pace compared to Red Bull and Ferrari. However, expectations are high at Mercedes after a podium for the 37-year-old at the Canadian Grand Prix.

George Russell (Mercedes) - Russell has finished in the top five of every race this season, including three podiums. With Mercedes expected to bring an upgrade to their car this weekend it could be time for one of their drivers to deliver a win.

The queues around Silverstone are a tradition that fans are less keen on. Credit: PA

What do I need to know about travelling to Silverstone on the weekend?

A traffic management plan will be put in place around the circuit by the Highways Agency and Northamptonshire Police.

Motorists should be aware of road signs and diversions when travelling to the event and follow any signposts that have been put in place.

Race-goers are advised to tune into Silverstone Radio for the latest updates on traffic advice.

How can I keep myself safe while attending the British Grand Prix?

Northamptonshire Police are urging people not to leave any property on display in vehicles.

If you are bringing a smart phone, tablet or laptop to the race, make sure you protect it and keep it out of sight. Do not leave your valuables in your tent when it is unattended.

Do not take more money than you need, say police. There are cash points on site or you can pay for items on your card.

Remember that drinking too much hampers your judgment. One drink too many can lead to problems – not least forgetting where your tent is.

