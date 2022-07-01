Luton Town sign midfielder Louie Watson from Derby County after agreeing compensation fee
Luton Town have signed midfielder Louie Watson from League One side Derby County after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed compensation fee.
The 21-year-old, who started his career at West Ham United, was one of a number of players whose contract had expired at Pride Park.
Watson has won five caps for the Republic of Ireland under-21s.
He becomes the Hatters' fourth signing of the summer so far following the arrivals of Cauley Woodrow, Matt Macey and Alfie Doughty.
“Louie for me is a typical Luton signing. We are getting him at the right age," manager Nathan Jones said.
“He’s a good technical midfield player who is absolutely nowhere near his ceiling, and we are, in God’s will going to get him closer.”
