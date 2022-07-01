Luton Town have signed midfielder Louie Watson from League One side Derby County after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed compensation fee.

The 21-year-old, who started his career at West Ham United, was one of a number of players whose contract had expired at Pride Park.

Watson has won five caps for the Republic of Ireland under-21s.

He becomes the Hatters' fourth signing of the summer so far following the arrivals of Cauley Woodrow, Matt Macey and Alfie Doughty.

“Louie for me is a typical Luton signing. We are getting him at the right age," manager Nathan Jones said.

“He’s a good technical midfield player who is absolutely nowhere near his ceiling, and we are, in God’s will going to get him closer.”

