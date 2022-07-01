A police officer has been jailed after sending sexually explicit pictures and messages to a vulnerable woman he was involved in arresting.

Oliver Binns had even been blocked by the woman but he continued to message her under different accounts.

The 26-year-old officer was sentenced to seven months behind bars for misconduct in a public office.

PC Binns, who had resigned from Northamptonshire Police, also admitted to searching for her on Facebook and Instagram following her release from custody in 2020.

Phone data showed a number of flirtatious messages were sent via Snapchat, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct said he had accessed force systems without a policing purpose.

Supt Natalee Wignall, head of the force’s professional standards department, said: “Such misconduct has had very serious consequences for the officer involved. Northamptonshire Police will not tolerate this type of behaviour and we will hold all officers and staff to account to ensure the highest standards of conduct are maintained.”

She added: “Although Binns had resigned from the force, we will hold a misconduct hearing in due course which will ensure he never again serves as a police officer.”