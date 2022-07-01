A warning has been issued to pet owners after three dogs were deliberately poisoned by suspected thieves with a drug used for euthanasia in animals.

All three dogs were found unconscious in West Suffolk on Friday 24 June after they are believed to have been fed food laced with drugs.

Tests have confirmed that they had ingested pentobarbital, which is an anaesthetic used for sedation and euthanasia in cats and dogs and only available on prescription.

The dogs survived, but police are warning other people with dogs that roam free on their property at night to be cautious.

Officers believe the crime was carried out by would-be thieves that were disturbed.

Sgt Brian Calver, from the rural and wildlife policing team, said: “This is a particularly worrying incident.

"Criminals will go to great lengths to steal other people’s property but this is simply disgusting and wicked.

"The dogs involved have all made a recovery but only by early intervention and good fortune.

"This could easily have resulted in the dogs deaths, which is something we don’t want to see anybody suffer.

"With that in mind, we’d urge anybody that does allow dogs to wander free at night to reconsider their security arrangements and ensure the dogs are kept safe and secure.”

Anybody that has any information which could assist in this investigation is advised to contact Suffolk police, quoting investigation number 37/39683/22.

