A violent robber who stabbed a stranger and then left his bloodied jacket in his kitchen sink has been jailed for eight years.

Mahmoud Amime left his victim with stab wounds to his chest, neck and hands after attacking him while he sat in his car in Bedford town centre and attempting to steal a briefcase.

The 22-year-old did not know his victim, a man in his 60s, when he launched his attack in May 2021.

Amime, of Iddesleigh Road, Bedford, threatened two other members of the public with his knife when they challenged him and attempted to intervene to stop the attack.

Earlier this year Amime pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He was sentenced to eight years for the stabbing and 18 months for possession of the knife, which will be served at the same time.

He also went on to steal a bottle of water from a home to clean himself up, and then stole a bicycle from outside a nearby shop to make his escape.

CCTV operators were able to track Amime and he was arrested by armed officers from Bedfordshire Police shortly afterwards.

He was arrested wearing a different jacket to that he was believed to have been wearing during the stabbing. A search of his flat though found this bloodied jacket in the kitchen sink.

Det Sgt Karl Heywood from Bedfordshire Police said: “This was a vicious and frenzied attack with a truly horrifying and despicable level of violence.

“The victim is lucky they did not suffer even more serious injuries. Thankfully, incidents like these are incredibly rare, and I am glad we were able to apprehend Amime so quickly after his despicable actions.

“Amime’s behaviour is that of someone who poses a serious danger to the public, and I am pleased he is going to prison for a long time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know