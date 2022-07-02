A drunk driver who ran over and killed a 96-year-old grandmother in a road rage incident has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Michael Irons, 26, crashed into Ivy Warnes who was crossing the road with her daughter in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

A court heard how Irons, of Lilac Close, Bradwell, had been driving on Alexandra Road when he was involved in a minor collision with a parked Audi car on Tuesday 8th March.

Irons got into an argument with the owner of the vehicle before deliberately hitting the car again and driving off.

Irons dropped off his passengers then drove around the one-way system back to the scene of the collision towards the parked Audi, intending to ram it again.

While driving up Crown Road, Irons drove over Ivy Warnes as she was helped across the road by her daughter.

The 96-year-old later died in hospital due to her injuries.

Irons tried to run from the scene but was detained by members of the public who had witnessed the crash.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, criminal damage, driving with excess alcohol and causing death while uninsured.

Irons was sentenced to a total of 10 and a half years with an extended licence period of four years at Norwich Crown Court.

Irons was also disqualified from driving for 10 years and will be required to pass an extended driving test before getting his licence back.

DI Dave McCormack said: “Iron’s actions that day have left a family without a much loved mother and grandmother and our thoughts remain with them.

"This was a case of appalling driving standards with Irons showing a complete disregard for other road users.

"Not only did he drive dangerously with a vehicle that was uninsured but he went on to use that vehicle as a weapon to enact a deliberate act of violence upon another road user - claiming the life of an elderly pedestrian in the process.”

Jill Warnes, daughter of Ivy, said: “Mrs Ivy Warnes, dear mum to John and Jill, passed away after being the victim of a horrific and senseless incident.

"The tragic circumstances of mum’s death will haunt us forever. We wish to ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

