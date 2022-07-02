Play Brightcove video

Watch Hannah Pettifer's report from Clacton-on-Sea

A seaside town in Essex has held its first Pride festival - 50 years after the event arrived in the UK.

Clacton-on-Sea celebrated its LGBTQ community with a day of music, performing arts and dance.

The event was held on the 50th anniversary of UK Pride and organisers said it marked how far the celebration has come.

Cheryl Piper, organiser of Clacton Pride, said: "It all started two years on Facebook. I asked what people in the community wanted and they wanted a Pride in Clacton.

"It's somewhere they can be themselves for the day. They don't get that very often and this is just for them."

Clacton Pride was held on the 50th anniversary of UK Pride. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hundreds of people came to the event to support the LGBTQ community and for some the significance of Pride coming to Clacton was important.

Gray Adams-Hall said: "I moved to Clacton about 15 years ago and it's always been a very conservative town.

"To have a Pride event in Clacton is one of the most exciting things and to see it as busy as it is, is amazing."

Tracey Page-Langley said: "As London is celebrating their 50th we're celebrating our first and it's mesmerising.

"It makes me shiver a little bit because I'm so proud."

Organisers say Clacton Pride with become an annual event. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Molly Star said: "It's nice to represent that community and to see the amount of love and acceptance around.

"I find it really heartwarming and to have my partner here to celebrate it with us is something I hold really close to my heart."

Henry Mendoza said: "I have so many LGBTQ friends and family and I think it's important to show my support and be here as an ally."

Organisers say Clacton Pride will now become an annual event, set to return bigger and better next year.