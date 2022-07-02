About 20 passengers escaped unhurt after their bus caught fire in Norwich.

The double-decker caught fire in Thorpe Road shortly after 9am this morning.

The bus was evacuated quickly and all of the passengers taken to safety.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out in about 40 minutes.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

About 20 passengers escaped from the bus unhurt. Credit: Victoria Leggett

Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Shaun Tooth, interim managing director for Konnectbus, said: "The good news is that everyone was okay and no injuries were reported.

"We think there were around 20 passengers but the driver did a good job of evacuating the bus when the alarm was raised.

"We cooperated with police, fire and ambulance crews on site

"We will be investigating the cause of the fire, but we do not know at this stage. We will also be reporting it to the DVSA."

