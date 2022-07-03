Football fan jailed for assaulting player at Northampton Town match

A football fan has been jailed for assaulting a player and throwing a flare at a Northampton Town match.

Paul Moss, 31, ran on to the pitch at Sixfields during a match against Mansfield Town on 18th May.

Moss, of Northampton, was charged with common assault and throwing a missile onto a football playing area.

He was also charged with possessing a flare at a sporting event, going onto the playing area at a football match and obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

Moss appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court and was handed a 16-week sentence and ordered to pay costs totalling £128.

He was also given a six-year football banning order, meaning he cannot attend matches.

Paul Moss, 31, ran on to the pitch at Sixfields during a match against Mansfield Town. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Northamptonshire Police's dedicated football officer said: "All football fans, stadium staff, officials and players should be able to attend football matches in a safe environment.

"They should not be subjected to the behaviour that Paul Moss showed that night and I hope this case shows the seriousness with which we take incidents such as these.

"We will continue to work with Northampton Town FC to ban individuals who behave in this way."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know