Two people have been taken to hospital - including one with serious injuries - after a gas explosion in Bedford.

Witnesses also reported seeing a resident jump from a second-storey window to escape the flames.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident after fire gutted the roof of the building.

Police and ambulance services are also at the scene in Redwood Grove in the town.

Witnesses described hearing an explosion at the block of 20 flats earlier this morning (Monday, 4 July).

A witness who spoke to ITV News Anglia described feeling the ground shake beneath her.

She said: "I was just out of my shower and the floor (shook) and I thought it was something from the neighbour's house that had fallen on the floor, something like that.

"The place was proper, proper on fire. The smoke was very dark and there were people running around. Some people jumped and there was a guy that was projected out of the flat."

Retired photographer John O'Reilly, who lives nearby, said the blast knocked him off his feet and there were bricks strewn across the road.

The 76-year-old said: "There was a loud explosion which knocked me off my feet. I got dressed and walked out into the road and walked out into the road to find the adjacent block on fire.

"There were bricks in the road so it was obviously a very large explosion to do that sort of damage."

Adam Fisher said he heard a "huge explosion" before witnessing "an inferno". The 37-year-old sales worker, whose office is nearby, said:

"A huge explosion heard - everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening. Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex - immediately an inferno (was) visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services."

The building at Redwood Grove has been gutted by fire Credit: ITV News Anglia

Another said: "I heard the explosion from my house round the corner. I walked to town and saw the flames and also witnessed someone jump from the second-floor window whilst flames were blaring out."

Flames engulfed the whole building and caused a large portion of the roof to collapse.

Police say two people have been taken to hospital, and one with serious injuries has been taken to Addenbrooke’s in Cambridge.All three emergency services are still on the scene.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire on Redwood Grove was caused by a gas explosion.

It said in a statement they said: "Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford. There are currently 6 appliances, 2 water carriers, an incident command unit at the scene.

Footage shared on social media shows plumes of flame erupting from what usersdescribed as a block of flats as fire engines showered the blaze with water.

An Emergency Assistance Centre has been set up at The John Bunyan Centre in Bedford, for people who have been evacuated and need support.

An adjacent block of flats has also been evacuated as well as the nearby Shackleton Primary School was evacuated as a result of the fire, with headteacher Andy George saying in a statement:

"Following the fire in the Redwood Grove area of Bedford earlier today, pupils at Shackleton Primary have been sent home due to the school's proximity to the incident. "All children are safe and the school is working with the emergency services. The school expects to re-open tomorrow."

