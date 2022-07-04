Climate change protesters have covered a painting at London's National Gallery with “an apocalyptic vision of the future.”

Two Just Stop Oil protesters attached themselves to the frame of John Constable’s painting The Hay Wain on Monday.

The protest forced the evacuation of visitors and a class of 11 year-old children on a school trip from the room where the masterpiece hangs.

A National Gallery spokesman said that two people entered Room 34 and “appeared to glue themselves to the frame of The Hay Wain by John Constable”.

The protesters, a man and a woman wearing white t-shirts bearing the slogan 'Just Stop Oil' stepped over a rope barrier.

They then placed what looked like a large colour paper print on to the front of the large-scale painting.

Each also placed a hand on the frame of the painting and knelt beneath it before loudly stating their concerns as visitors were ushered out by security staff.

The male protester, who identified himself as an art lover called Eben, said: “Art is important. It should be held for future generations to see, but when there is no food what use is art.

“When there is no water, what use is art. When billions of people are in pain and suffering, what use then is art?”

The Hay Wain, which was painted in 1821, is one of the most popular paintings at the gallery.

The rural Suffolk landscape piece depicts a wagon returning to the fields across a shallow ford for another load.

'The Hay Wain' was painted in 1821 Credit: The National Gallery

Eben said: “We have stuck a reimagined version of the Hay Wain that demonstrates our road to disaster.”

Just Stop Oil said they had created a scene that depicts “the climate collapse and what it will do to this landscape.”

It is the latest demonstration by the group, which in the past week has allegedly targeted a Scottish art gallery and stormed the track at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Five men, aged between 21 and 46, and two women, 20 and 44, were arrested after a track invasion during the opening lap of the race at Silverstone.

The incident was not shown on F1’s global television feed.

However eyewitness footage emerged of five people – understood to be representing JSO – entering the circuit at the high-speed Wellington Straight.

They then sat down on the tarmac.

It comes on the same day that fuel protesters staged demonstrations across the UK calling for lower petrol prices.

