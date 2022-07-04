A man who repeatedly stabbed a nine-year-old boy in a random attack in a Peterborough street has been sentenced.

The boy was stabbed in the face, head and hands during what police described as a terrifying unprovoked attack in Peveril Road last May.

Faisal Khan, 26, was given an indefinite hospital order.

Faisal Khan, 26, stabbed the boy around 15 times Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The boy was walking with his older brother at just after 3pm on 8 May last year when Kahn began following him.

Kahn, who is from the Dogsthorpre area of the city, overtook the pair then doubled back to face them before pulling a knife out of his pocket.

He attacked the boy, grabbing him and stabbing him to the face, head and hands. It was only residents coming out of their homes to help that made Khan stop.

Kahn fled and discarded a bloodied knife on a driveway of a house in Alexandra Road.

The knife that was found discarded after the attack Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The youngster, who had been stabbed about 15 times, was airlifted to hospital and later underwent specialist reconstructive surgery. He has been left with life-changing injuries including permanent scarring.

Kahn was arrested but it was deemed he was not fit to be interviewed by police. However, at Peterborough Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Police were called to Peveril Road. Credit: MEN Media

He was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court where he was made the subject of an indefinite hospital order and will only be released when he is deemed not to pose any risk to the public.

Speaking after the sentence, investigating officer Det Con Rob Giffen said: “I can only imagine the feeling of sheer terror these two boys had when approached by a stranger in the street who then pulled out a knife. I would like to praise them for being so incredibly brave despite their ordeal.

“The impact of his attack on the young victim should not be underestimated – he was left scared to go out, stopped seeing his friends, had nightmares and couldn’t understand why someone would attack him for no reason.

“Alongside all of this he has been left with injuries that will stay with him for life. I hope the conclusion of this case brings some closure for him and his family and allows them to move on from this traumatic period in their lives.”