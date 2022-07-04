An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a multi-storey car park in Suffolk.

The man was attacked at just before 2.30pm this afternoon (July 4) at the Parkway Car Park in Bury St Edmunds.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance.

There is currently a police cordon in place at the car park and the car park is closed while officers carry out their enquiries.

Police apologised for people unable to access their vehicles and said they were working hard to allow people back in as soon as possible.