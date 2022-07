Detectives investigating the death of Simon Dobbin have made a seventh arrest.

Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in Southend after a football match between Southend United and Cambridge United on 21 March 2015.

He died five years later on 21 October 2020, aged 48.

An inquest last year established a causal link between the attack and his death, leading Essex Police to begin investigating his death as murder.

The latest arrest was made last Monday, 27 June, when a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released under investigation.

Six other men, aged between 27 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday 10 June.

They have also been released under investigation.