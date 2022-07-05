Campaigners have taken their fight for a public inquiry into a failing mental health trust to Parliament.

Bereaved relatives of those who died while being in the care of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) are calling for the Government to step in.

They are demanding to know how many patients have died and want an independent statutory public inquiry to investigate why the system is failing.

It comes after the trust was slammed by the health watchdog earlier this year. The Care Quality Commission rated it inadequate and served it with a "warning notice" to improve.

Inspectors found the services provided by the trust were not safe, effective or well-led.

They said staffing levels were often unsafe, waiting lists were long and not managed properly and patient records were inaccurate.

The CQC’s report said that 115 “unexpected or potentially avoidable deaths” were reported between September 1 2019 and September 30 2021.

The trust published an improvement plan and said it was determined to make progress.

Caroline Aldridge: "I lived with this fear there would be a knock at the door and someone would tell me he had died"

But bereaved parents, including Caroline Aldridge, said that was not enough.

Her son, Tim, died in 2014 when he was 30 years old.

For years he had struggled to get the right help from Norfolk and Suffolk's mental health trust, even though his mother worked there.

Caroline Aldridge said: "I lived with this fear that there would be a knock at the door and someone would tell me he had died.

"Even though I worked for the trust and I was part of the system, I still couldn't seem to work out how it was that someone like Tim couldn't get the help he needed.

"Police knocked on the door at half past six one morning. I just knew straight away that this was what I'd been dreading.

"But nothing prepares you for it. Nothing prepared me for the shock. Nothing prepared me for how much I just miss him."

Stuart Richardson, Chief Executive of the trust said: "We know we need to do more for people who are waiting for our services.

"We are continuing to work closely with our patients, service users, staff and partners to drive sustainable improvements and build strong foundations for the future.

"We are focusing on five key areas – safety, timely access, engaging with staff, governance and leadership and changing services to meet people’s needs – so that we can make sure everyone in Norfolk and Suffolk receives the mental health services they deserve."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: