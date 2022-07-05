Two British wheelchair tennis stars will go head to head in the quarter finals of Wimbledon.

The draw for the Grand Slam has pitted England's Alfie Hewett up against his friend and doubles partner, Scotland's Gordon Reid.

They made history last month when they defended their title in France with a 7-6 (5) 7-6 (5) victory over Shingo Kunieda and Gustavo Fernandez at Roland Garos for a 10th consecutive grand slam doubles crown

They will play each other on Thursday.

Hewett, 24, will go into the match as slight favourite as he is currently ranked as the world No.2, two spots ahead of 30-year-old Reid.

Hewett, from Norfolk, also has a better record in the Grand Slam singles tournaments. He's won the French Open three times, the US Open twice, three more titles than Reid.

Alfie Hewett (left) and Gordon Reid (right) lift the trophy at Wimbledon. Credit: PA

Hewett said: "Wimbledon is always special. As a British player it's the one we all want to win and while me and Gordon now have four Wimbledon doubles titles, the aim, of course, is to try and do it in singles and doubles this year.

"All the men are capable of beating each other on any given day so, as always, I'll take it a match at a time and look to improve on my two previous singles semis."

Reid made history in 2016 when he won the inaugural Wimbledon men’s wheelchair singles title and returned to the final last year before finishing runner-up to Belgian Joachim Gerard.

Reid has had an injury-impacted season, but said: "I'm really looking forward to it. I don't think any of us were really expecting me to be there a few weeks ago, because the re-occurrence of the wrist injury in France the week after Roland Garros.

"I was a bit surprised that I recovered this quickly, but obviously I'm really happy with the timing because Wimbledon’s my favourite tournament of the year and it's the big one for us, as the home players. So, it's going to make it extra special that I'm playing when I didn't expect to in recent weeks.”

