Luton Town have continued their busy summer, with striker Carlton Morris becoming their seventh new arrival.

The 26-year-old has joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee from League One side Barnsley.

Cambridge-born Morris came through Norwich City's academy but struggled to break into the first team at Carrow Road.

Following several loan spells, he completed a permanent move to Barnsley in January 2021 and went on to score 16 goals in 55 appearances for the club.

Morris joins fellow former Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow, Alfie Doughty, Matt Macey, Louie Watson, Ethan Horvath and Luke Freeman in making the switch to Kenilworth Road.

Morris came through Norwich's academy. Credit: PA

“This is a statement signing and we are excited by it. We wanted to add real quality to what we already had in the squad, and Carlton does that," manager Nathan Jones said.

“No-one has seen the best of Carlton Morris yet, and we believe we can get the best out of him. He’ll add to the pace and power that we have.

“Everyone at the club has worked tirelessly and we are delighted that we have beaten off several others to get him, because we had real competition from other Championship clubs."

Morris added: “I’m really excited to get started. I have played at Kenilworth Road a few times and it is never an easy place to go. I am happy to be on this side of it now because I want to be at a place where I know I’m confident with the squad that the gaffer is building."

