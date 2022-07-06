A man who stabbed his victim in the back four times after an argument in Corby town centre has been jailed for more than six years.

Scott Hargin, 35, began shouting at a man on Elizabeth Street at 2pm on January 10.

Hargin squared up to him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him four times in the back.

The man, aged 45, was taken to hospital with a punctured lung and internal bleeding.

Hargin was arrested a short time later and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Northampton Crown Court and was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Lead Investigator, Detective Constable Nichola Carroll, said: “I’m really pleased with the sentence handed out to Scott Hargin here as it shows the seriousness with which his actions have been taken.

“As a police force, we continue to try and highlight the dangers of knives – they are exceptionally dangerous weapons, and the fact is, this incident could easily have had fatal consequences.

"Thankfully on this occasion, the victim survived and is continuing with his recovery.

“This incident happened in the middle of the day in a busy town centre and rightly shocked the community in Corby as a result.

“Tackling serious violence is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope the way we have swiftly investigated this case and the fact that the offender is now behind bars demonstrates that fact and reassures the communities we serve.”

Detective Inspector Dan Finney, said: “I would like to thank the team who worked on this case, particularly DC Carroll and DC Lee Norton whose hard work meant that Scott Hargin had no choice but to plead guilty at court.

“As a Force, we will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to incidents of serious violence and relentlessly pursue the offenders in order to make the streets safer for those we serve and protect.”

