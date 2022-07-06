Schoolboy, 16, who wore red dress to prom says it is 'OK to express yourself'

Play Brightcove video

Korben and his mum Nina Green speak to David Whiteley and Victoria Lampard

A 16-year-old boy who wore a red dress to his school prom said he wants other young people to know it is "OK to express yourself".

Korben, a pupil at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, has been wearing dresses since he was four years old.

His mum Nina Green posted pictures on social media of him in his prom dress, and they have been viewed millions of times.

Korben said it was very important for him to wear the dress because "wearing a suit would not be me".

He said: "I didn't want to not be me, I didn't want to feel uncomfortable at prom.

"Also I think as Norwich's youth champion it's important I can show people it's ok to express yourself.

"I should be able to feel comfortable expressing myself and I had a really good time and I feel fabulous.

"I hope that everybody else will also feel comfortable and confident in what they're wearing."

Korben's mum Nina Green said he was 'living his best life'. Credit: Nina Green

Korben's mum Nina said she posted the pictures because she wanted to show parents that you can be proud of your children for "showing who they are and for them being true to themselves".

She said: "I just wanted to show other parents that it's OK to support your children and allow them to be them.

"I've always believed that if you let your children be who they really want to be and need to be you'll only get the best out of them.

"So when it went crazy it's just been overwhelming, we're really shocked by the response."

Korben wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt to his prom. Credit: Nina Green

Most of the comments have been positive, but Korben says he has a "think skin" and can deal with the inevitable negative responses.

He said: "I'm very luck because I do have a lot of confidence and I've got thick skin, but most of all it is quite funny because there is a lot of immaturity and ignorance out there.

"It is a shame and my heart goes out to those people.

"We should be educating people to make sure they understand what they're saying and why it may not be correct.

"If you are receiving hate, and everyone will receive hate at some point in their lives, you've got to keep your friends around you, keep a tight network of people who love you, and love yourself."

Mrs Green's tweet has been retweeted thousands of times, including by Ru Paul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage, who said he was a "star".

