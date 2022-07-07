High temperatures and possible heatwave could hit East of England next week

High temperatures are expected to hit the East of England over the next few days, leading to a heatwave.

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have issued a level 2 heat-health alert warning.

The alert is in place from 9am on Monday July 11 until 9am on Friday July 15, and covers the East of England, South East and London regions.

The UK previously experienced a heatwave three weeks ago, with June 17 marking the hottest day of the year so far.

It comes as the south, Midlands and eastern parts of the UK are predicted to see highs of 25C and 26C, while the north and west could reach 24C.

People enjoyed swimming outside during a previous spell of how weather. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Greg Dewhurst, forecaster for the Met Office, said: "Over the course of this week, much of next week, temperatures are going to be above average and very warm locally, hot at times.

"Over the next few days, primarily the highest temperatures will be across southern and eastern parts of the UK.

"But I think as we go through the weekend and into next week, the heat is likely to be across pretty much the UK."

The Met Office defines a heatwave as when a location records a period for at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county.

