Specialist police divers are searching a lake at a nature reserve after a body of a 20-year-old woman was spotted in the water.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the woman was found at Summer Leys Nature Reserve in Woollaston yesterday morning (6 July).

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called to the nature reserve shortly before 11am.

The woman's body has been recovered and the area cordoned off.

The nature reserve will continue to be closed to the public whilst specialist officers, including police divers, continue to search the area.

A forensic post-mortem is due to place later today (Thursday, July 7). The woman, who is believed to be 20 years old, has not been formally identified yet however her family have been informed.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, said:

“Following this tragic discovery, we are working at pace to establish what has happened and are asking anyone who believes they may be able to help us to get in touch as soon as possible.

“I know many people will be concerned about this incident, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a large number of officers dedicated to our investigation.”