A 22-year-old woman was unlawfully killed by her boyfriend after he was told she was going to leave him, an inquest has been told.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby had gone to visit her partner Benjamin Green in Kettering, Northamptonshire, to tell him she wanted to end their relationship.

Within minutes of her arrival she was dead, an inquest in Northampton heard.

Green, 41, reacted violently to the news of the break up. He stabbed her three times on 27 August 2021, at a house in Slate Drive.

One of the knife thrusts was so forceful the blade of the knife snapped off in the wound.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Durdant-Hollamby had suffered three stab wounds to her chest and shoulder. Two penetrated her chest.

Ann Pember, senior coroner for Northamptonshire, said there had been no defensive wounds and her injuries would have led rapidly to her death.

She said that Ms Durdant-Hollamby had been found dead in the bedroom.

Green then went downstairs and took his own life.

He was found in the kitchen with a deep wound to his neck, which had partially severed his jugular vein. He also had self inflicted wounds to his arms.

Northamptonshire Police had been called to the scene following a report of concern for their welfare.

Benjamin Green - his actions were described as being completely out of character

The coroner wept as she read a statement from Ms Durdant-Hollamby's mum, Rachel Durdant-Hollamby.

"Maddie was incredibly generous and enjoyed nothing better than spoiling her family and friends.

"I feel as though our lives have been destroyed, ripped apart. There is a huge hole in our lives, I want to be a family of four again. She was just perfect."

Recording a verdict of unlawful killing, a visibly upset Ms Pember said: "Maddie was a young girl who had her own life ahead of her.

"In my 27 years as coroner for this county I think this is the saddest case I have ever heard."

She told the family she was truly sorry.

The family of father-of-three Green said the incident was completely out of character.

In a statement read by his brother Thomas Green, the family expressed disbelief at the tragedy.

He said: "Ben is not violent, I think he would have reached out. It's out character, on the surface they seemed like a happy couple."

Ms Pember recorded a verdict of suicide with regard to the death of Mr Green.

