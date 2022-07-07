A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in woodland.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said his body was discovered in woods in Stevenage shortly before 7.30am on Thursday, 7 July.

Emergency services were called to the woodland off Brittain Way near Fairlands Valley park, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “A murder investigation has been launched and is being led by the BCH Major Crime Unit.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, but are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 8pm last night, Wednesday 6 July, and 6am this morning, Thursday 7 July."

A scene guard remains in place in the area.

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report.

