Play Brightcove video

A video of two paramedics bursting into laughter while talking about their jobs has become an unlikely hit on social media.

Luton ambulance workers Dave Tamarro and Joe Cartwright were attempting to record a video for International Paramedics Day.

However, their efforts to describe their jobs at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) were hampered by them bursting into fits of laughter.

Footage of their video was shared on the EEAST Facebook page and has proved popular with viewers.

"I know they have both been amazed by the response," said Tom Abell, chief executive of the Trust.

He added: "We received hundreds of lovely messages about Dave and Joe’s many attempts at their message for International Paramedics Day.

“We felt it was important to mark this first ever International Paramedics Day on Friday 8 July to celebrate the work of our dedicated crews, who work so hard to support our patients and communities.”

Joe and Dave were making a video for International Paramedics Day. Credit: East of England Ambulance Service Trust

The East of England Ambulance Service posted on Facebook: "Of course, we couldn’t celebrate #InternationalParamedicsDay without resharing our favourite video from two of our paramedics, Joe and Dave.

"If you haven’t seen it yet, give it a watch... we promise you won’t regret it!"

International Paramedics Day has been created by the College of Paramedics in the UK, with support from professional paramedics' organisations from around the world.

It is being held on 8 July - the anniversary of the birth of Dominique-Jean Larrey, the man often referred to as the "father of modern-day ambulance services".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know