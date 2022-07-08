A man in his 20s found dead in woods in Stevenage had been stabbed multiple times, police have said.

The body of the man, who's from Stevenage, was found shortly before 7.30am yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene near Brittain Way, adjourning Fairlands Valley Park.

Police have confirmed he died from multiple stab wounds and a murder investigation has been launched.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: “The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers and we are working hard to establish exactly how this young man was killed and who was responsible.

“If you saw anything unusual in the area between 8pm on Wednesday (6 July) and 6am on Thursday (7 July), please get in touch as you may have information that can help us.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone that knew the victim and may have information that could help us to please make contact.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference Operation Madrigal.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.