Patients in Norfolk are being urged not to attend "extremely busy" hospital A&E departments, unless they have a life-threatening condition.

Health chiefs say a large number of very sick patients are putting the system under pressure and people should only use accident and emergency if they really need to.

Patients should use alternative services such as calling NHS 111 or visiting their local pharmacy, minor injuries unit or walk-in centre.

Tricia D’Orsi, Director of Nursing at NHS Norfolk and Waveney, said: “Your local hospitals are extremely busy right now caring for some very sick patients.

"Our staff are working incredibly hard to provide the care and treatment that people need.

“To help our hospitals provide the care that people need, we really need those people who do not have life threatening conditions to use a range of services that exist elsewhere in communities across Norfolk and Waveney.

“NHS 111, local GPs, out of hours GPs, pharmacies, walk-in centres and minor injury units are available.

"If you are unsure which service you need to access, please call visit NHS 111 online or call 111.”

A rise in Covid rates across Norfolk and Waveney is also putting pressure on hospitals. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes as Covid rates across the region rise and all health settings in Norfolk and Waveney temporarily reinstate the use of face coverings in all buildings and clinical areas.

Patients who are not exempt from wearing a face covering should wear one, follow social distancing and hand hygiene guidance.

In a joint statement Dr Louise Smith, Director of Public Health for Norfolk and Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health for Suffolk, said: “The virus has not gone away.

"We all need to live safely with it and that means taking sensible precautions when numbers rise.

“We would encourage people to wash their hands, practise social distancing, wear a face mask in healthcare settings and get vaccinated if they’ve not yet done so.

Local hospitals are also calling on family and friends of patients who have recovered to help ensure they can be discharged from hospital as early as possible.

