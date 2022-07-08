Rising tide of Covid cases leads to new restrictions back in force in hospitals

Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Matthew Hudson

Covid infections are continuing to rise in the Anglia region leading to some hospital trusts and medical centres re-introducing new restrictions like wearing face coverings and social distancing.

The NHS Trusts which run the hospitals in Norwich, Cromer, Cambridge, Peterborough, Huntingdon and Northampton have updated their guidance to patients and visitors in recent days in a bid to curb infections.

New confirmed positive tests for coronavirus hit nearly 19,000 in the Anglia region in the week to Friday 1 July. That was an increase of more than 25% compared to the previous week.

The infection rate is highest in places like Cambridge and South Cambridgeshire with more than 400 cases per 100,000 people. Across the Anglia region the rate is 257 per 100,000.

Covid-19 infections continue to rise across the UK, driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that 2.7 million people in private households are estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, up 18% from 2.3 million the previous week.

This is the highest estimate since late April, but is still below the record high of 4.9 million, which was reached at the end of March.

In the East of England, it is estimated that more than 240,000 had Covid on 29 June.

Some medical centres as asking patients to wear masks as Covid cases rise Credit: ITV News Anglia

Does it matter than Covid-19 cases are rising?

Some experts argue that as long as death rates remain low and intensive care beds are not filling up at an alarming rate, then allowing the infection to spread enables the pandemic to run its course in a heavily vaccinated population.

They argue that bringing back masks and other restrictions only serves to push the problem further down the road.

However, others are worried about the increasing number of NHS hospital admissions, the impact on health and care staff, and the risk of serious illness in the immunosuppressed.

Leading statistician Dr David Spiegelhalter of the University of Cambridge said on Friday that hospital admissions were “rising steeply and they are nearly at the level of previous peaks this year”.

But he added: “I think there are some indications that they may be topping off.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week, Europe is at the centre of the resurgence in Covid-19 infections as more people mix at large-scale events and travel.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know