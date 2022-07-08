Stars of the tennis world are rallying around a teenager who needs a new specialist wheelchair in order to pursue her dream of competing at the Paralympics.

Ruby Bishop, 18, has already broken into the world's top 50 but desperately needs a new chair to be able to take her journey further.

Ruby was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of two, and estimates that a bespoke chair will cost £7,500.

A Suffolk-based children's charity have now stepped in to put on a raffle to try and raise the funds needed, having previously auctioned one of Ed Sheeran's guitars for more than £50,000.

Ruby Bishop needs the new chair in order to continue to follow her dreams. Credit: ITV News Anglia

In that case, the money raised by GeeWizz went towards opening a music pod and disabled access facilities at a school in the singer's hometown of Framlingham in Suffolk.

A number of high-profile tennis players have donated items to the raffle, including US Open champion Emma Raducanu and wheelchair tennis star Andy Lapthorne.

"It means the world. It lets me do sport. If I didn't have the wheelchair, I wouldn't be where I am now," Ruby told ITV News Anglia.

"If I don't get a new wheelchair I won't be able to participate in all these tournaments.

"It's going to help me develop my game so much. I need a new chair because it's made to measure. My disability has changed, and because the chairs are so bespoke, it will really help me. Everyone's chair set-up is so different."

Among the prizes on offer are a shirt signed by the 2022 Billie Jean Cup team, which consisted of Emma Raducanu, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Sonay Kartal and GB Captain Anne Keothavong, and a signed cap by British number 1 Andy Lapthorne.

The raffle will run until Tuesday July 12, and tickets can be bought through the GeeWizz website.

US Open champion Emma Raducanu is among the players to donate items. Credit: PA

Local Suffolk company, SunSkips, have already donated £5,000 to help towards the cost of the new chair.

“We are very grateful to all the players who have donated prizes, and SunSkips for their generous donation," GeeWizz CEO, Aileen Belsberg, said.

"The support given to fund a new specialist wheelchair for GeeWizz ambassador Ruby will allow her to continue her sporting journey… one that I am sure we will be hearing a lot more about in the future.”

