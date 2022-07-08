Play Brightcove video

Ahead of the first Women's Euros fixture at Stadium MK on Friday evening, ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward spent time with the Finland squad who will be playing all three of their matches in the city.

In the grand surroundings of Stowe School, the Finland Women's team have been busy preparing for their grand entrance on the biggest stage of European football.

For the next couple of weeks, the public school just outside of Buckingham will be the Finn's training base, and they will play all three of their Women's Euros group matches at nearby Stadium MK.

Many experts have already written them off, with favourites Spain, eight-time champions Germany, and Scandinavian rivals Denmark, all in their group.

In fact, you can get odds of 250/1 for Finland to win the tournament.

It's something the Finnish people are used to, but it's also something they relish.

When they kick-off their campaign in Milton Keynes on Friday evening against the Spanish Galácticos, almost everyone in the stadium will be expecting them to lose.

The Finland team's training base is at Stowe School. Credit: ITV News Anglia

As usual, they will be seen as the underdogs, but it's a tag the people of Finland have learnt to not only accept, but to embrace as well.

"It's easier for Finnish people. We are not so confident," Finnish commentator Matti Härkönen told me.

"We are doing things together, and it's nice to have the same goal. We are the underdogs, that's the goal to do together. I think it's something that really suits the Finnish people in general."

If Finland are to upset the odds, much will depend on the form of star striker Linda Sällström.

The 33-year-old recently became her country's all-time record goalscorer with an 50 goals, supassing Laura Österberg Kalmari - a remarkable feat when you consider that she has bounced back from three ACL injuries.

Finland will be playing all three of their games at Stadium MK. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Finland's fixtures When are Finland playing at Stadium MK? - Friday July 8 (5pm) - Finland v Spain - Tuesday July 12 (5pm) - Finland v Denmark - Saturday July 16 (8pm) Finland v Germany Back to top

Sällström is a humble hero, and told me she rates Kalmari as the better player, but her worth to the team is priceless.

Her goalscoring exploits have drawn comparisons with Norwich City striker, and compatriot Teemu Pukki, but Sällström admits she does't spend too much time analysing his game.

"We're a little bit the same type of player actually. We both like to get behind defences. I don't watch too much football though, I have to be honest - it's important to switch off," she said.

"I just hope that we we're going to be able to inspire a younger generation. Little girls and also little boys can watch us, and see that everything is possible."

Members of the media were given a chance to meet the Finnish team earlier this week. Credit: ITV News Anglia

For many of the squad, this will be the first time they've been to England.

Although they only arrived on Monday, many of the players I spoke to said they had received a warm welcome from the people of Milton Keynes and were looking forward to playing in front of an English crowd.

The Euros has really captured the imagination of English fans like no other women's tournament before, with more than 500,000 tickets having been sold - making it comfortably the biggest female championship in history.

That buzz has certainly made its way to Milton Keynes as well, with around 15,000 supporters expected to attend Finland's opener against Spain, and thousands more fans predicted to flock to the city's dedicated Fan Party in Station Square earlier in the day.

Finland goalkeeper, Tinja-Riikka Korpela. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It should all contribute to a carnival atmosphere, and experienced goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela is hopeful many locals will adopt her country as their adopted nation.

The 36-year-old plays her football for Tottenham in the Women's Super League and has called on Spurs fans to show their support.

"I hope to see a lot of Spurs fans at the Milton Keynes stadium," she laughed.

"Of course, living here for the last three years, I've seen the hype, I've seen the excitement and I can't wait for the games to actually start."

It's a sentiment many people living in Milton Keynes will agree with, and although fans have been made to wait a year longer than initially planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, everyone will be hoping this festival of female football lives up to the hype.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know