A woman whose body was found in a lake at a nature reserve has been named.

A member of the public called Northamptonshire Police after they saw a body in the water at Summer Leys Nature Reserve in Wollaston shortly before 11am on Wednesday, 6 July.

On Friday, 8 July, the woman was identified as Danika Mann, 20, from Wellingborough.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious, with a forensic post-mortem showing the preliminary cause of death was drowning.

Northamptonshire Police said her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

One of the lakes on the Summer Leys Nature Reserve in Northamptonshire. Credit: Google Streetview

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “My thoughts continue to be with Danika’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with her death.

“The investigation into Danika’s death will continue, so we can prepare a report for the coroner however, we would still like to hear from anyone who believes they may have information which could help us to get in touch.”

