Norfolk's wheelchair tennis ace Alfie Hewett has reached not one but two Wimbledon finals- and all on the same day.

In front of a packed Court One crowd he produced a sensational comeback from a set and 5-1 down to win his singles semi-final on Friday over the 2019 champion Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina.

He will now face world No.1 Shingo Kunieda of Japan in Sunday’s final.

Then later in the day Hewett ended with another victory on No.1 Court as he partnered Gordon Reid to their sixth successive Wimbledon men’s doubles final beating Tom Egberink of the Netherlands and Joachim Gerard of Belgium to earn a place in today's final against Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda.

Eleven hours after first taking to No.1 court for his singles semi-final and after two hours and 46 minutes of the men’s doubles semi-final, a thrilled Hewett added:

“It’s been a wild day. In terms of my singles win, I cannot really put it into words.

The emotion of that match was something I have never experienced before. I have worked really hard behind the scenes to get myself into a strong position to compete here on grass.

It’s a massive moment. In terms of exposure, you can’t really ask for much more than that.

The match was entertaining and today will have brought in a lot of new fans for wheelchair tennis and I am hoping it can be a groundbreaking day.

I hope it can nudge things in the right direction. We, as competitors, can only do our part and we sure as hell did a good job of it.”